Jhansi, November 17: A tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College’s neonatal intensive care unit on November 15 turned a young father into a hero but at an unimaginable cost. Yakoob Mansuri, a food vendor in his 20s from Hamirpur, risked his life to rescue infants trapped inside. While he saved several lives, his own newborn twin daughters, admitted there for a week, could not be saved. Their bodies were identified on Saturday.

According to a report by the Times of India, Yakoob Mansuri, a young food vendor from Hamirpur, had been staying outside the neonatal intensive care unit of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. His newborn twin daughters were admitted there, requiring specialized care due to their delicate condition. They worked out a system, taking turns to stay alert and watch over the little ones. Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Seeks Detailed Report on Negligence, Deems Incident As ‘Grave Violation’ of Human Rights.

On Friday night, when a fire erupted in the neonatal intensive care unit, Yakoob acted without hesitation. He smashed a window and rushed inside, determined to save as many babies as possible. Tragically, his own twin daughters were not among those rescued. Their tiny bodies were identified the following day. Grief-stricken, Yakoob and his wife Nazma spent Saturday sitting outside the hospital, overwhelmed by sorrow and disbelief, struggling to process their heartbreaking loss. Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Fire in Jhansi Medical College Resulting in Death of 10 Babies.

The fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's NICU in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, left parents in panic and despair as they fought to save their children. Late Friday night, the blaze claimed 10 infants' lives, with over 50 newborns inside. In desperation, families shattered windows and rushed into the ward, rescuing any child they could amid the chaos.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).