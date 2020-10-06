Gurugram, October 6: Sitting Congress MLA from Rajasthan, Kailash Trivedi, succumbed to Covid-19 at a Gurugram hospital in Haryana, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 65. Trivedi was the MLA from Bhilwara's Sahada Assembly area. Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh, Dies of COVID-19 in Lucknow.

He was shifted to Medanta Hospital here five days back when his health deteriorated after he tested positive. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot condoled his death. Satish Poonia Tests Positive For COVID-19, Rajasthan BJP President is Asymptomatic And Under Home Isolation As Advised by Doctors.

Tweet by Ashok Gehlot:

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA & Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2020

Trivedi was a three-time MLA from Sahada. He tested positive around a month back and was admitted in Bhilwara and Jaipur earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).