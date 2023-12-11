Thiruvananthapuram, December 11: Indian Union Muslim League legislator and former state minister M. K. Muneer on Monday slammed higher education minister R. Bindhu for supporting homosexuality. Muneer who is the son of former Kerala chief minister and IUML veteran C. H. Mohammed Koya opened up at a meeting of the youth wing of the IUML at Kozhikode. 'Queerness Not an Urban Elite Concept', Says CJI DY Chandrachud While Reading Judgment in Same-Sex Marriage Case

He said Bindhu was batting for homosexuality but it will be staunchly opposed and any attempt by the student and youth wing of the CPI-M to propagate it will be opposed tooth and nail. Homosexuality will lead to contracting AIDS, added the medical professional turned politician. 'We're Here, We're Queer, We're Coming for Your Children' Chants by LGBTQ Activists in NYC's Annual Drag March at Manhattan Park Spark Outrage Online (Watch Videos)

Bindhu had recently said that people with same-sex affinity were always there among all communities and therefore no one in the scientific community would be ready to term such persons as an aberration or against the natural order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).