Surat, June 19: Social media influencer and history-sheeter Kirti Patel, also known as Kirti Adalja, has been arrested in Ahmedabad after evading police for over 10 months in connection with a Rs 2 crore honeytrap and extortion case. The Kapodra police apprehended Patel from a house in the Sarkhej police station area. Despite being wanted, she had been making public appearances and actively posting videos on her Instagram. Patel has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

DCP (Zone-1) Alok Kumar said Patel, along with six others, allegedly honeytrapped Surat-based builder Vaju Katrodiya on June 2, 2024. Patel kept changing her location, mobile phones, and SIM cards to avoid arrest. According to the FIR, Zakir Pathan called Katrodiya offering to mediate a property dispute involving Vijay Savani, a former complainant in Katrodiya’s earlier cases. Katrodiya was lured to a farmhouse where Janvi alias Manisha Goswami was present. There, he was made to drink liquor and take objectionable photos with Janvi, which were later used by Kirti Patel to blackmail and defame him. TikTok Star Kirti Patel, Nine Others Arrested by Gujarat Police for Threatening Youth Released on Bail.

Patel has a long criminal history with over 10 FIRs registered against her across Gujarat for offences including attempted murder (Puna police, 2020), extortion (Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur police), and charges ranging from criminal intimidation to prohibition and assault in Gandhinagar, Patan, Junagadh, and Surat rural. Kanchan Kumari Murder Case: Akal Takht Granthi Head Defends Killing of Social Media Influencer ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, Says ‘Appropriate Action Taken for Promoting Vulgarity’.

Kapodra police have booked seven individuals in total in this honeytrap-extortion racket, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities emphasised Patel’s notoriety on social media for abusive and threatening posts, adding to her infamy.

