Chief Labour Commissioner and DG Labour Bureau Shri DPS Negi reviewed the status of sensitization and implementation of labour laws and labour codes in various developmental projects in Leh. In separate meetings with project officials from UT Ladkak, Powergrid, NHPC, BRO, CPWD, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, NHIDCL and AAI during the last two days, Shri Negi enquired about the prevailing labour issues at their project sites. He also studies different activities undertaken there.

Shri Negi also met workers at Karutungse, and Pangong Road, who hailed from Jharkhand, Bihar, Nepal as also local Ladakhis, and enquired about their well-being. Shri Negi explained to them their rights at length.

Senior officers in-charge of the projects briefed the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) regarding the compliance with various labour laws. Shri Negi expressed satisfaction about the compliance status of labour laws at their projects. Shri Negi explained to the officials and contractors about the importance of implementation of labour laws and new labour codes. He appealed the workers to register themselves in the upcoming NDUW Portal for migrant workers, which is being launched soon by Labour & Employment Ministry.

Shri Negi appreciated the design of shelters proposed to be procured by project officials.

