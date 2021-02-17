Mumbai, February 17: The World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origin of coronavirus in China, discovered evidence that there were 13 variants of the deadly virus in Wuhan by December 2019.

PM Modi will launch the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, lay the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' for construction of Majuli Bridge, Assam on February 18 at 12 noon via video conferencing.

Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night amid a political crisis in the Union territory after the resignation of several Congress leaders from the V Narayanasamy government and just ahead of the assembly elections in April-May this year.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines on masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown as the state reported over 3,000 cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday for the seventh straight day.

