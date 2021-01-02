New Delhi, January 2: India will conduct a dry run for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination in all states and union territories today. The dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination will be carried out in all state capitals in at least three session sites. According to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation." Catch live breaking news and latest updates on India, politics, sports, entertainment, business, technology and world affairs here. India Reports 20,035 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Surges to 1,02,86,710.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana today. According to the IMD, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mahendargarh, Kosli, Hansi, Tosham, Rohtak, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Gohana, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Deoband, Saharanpur, Narwana, Bagpat, Narnaul and Deeg.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday recommended Covishield, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), for emergency use approval in India. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with Covishield developer Oxford-AstraZeneca for conducting clinical trials and manufacturing of the vaccine.

The SEC also held that the data provided by Bharat Biotech for its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is not sufficient for grant of emergency use approval and has asked for more information. The committee had convened a meeting to take a call on the emergency use authorisation sought by the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and America's Pfizer for their coronavirus vaccines candidates.