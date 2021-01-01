New Delhi, January 1: India has reported 20,035 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Following the increase, India's overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,02,86,710. The country also saw 256 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,48,994. Currently, there are 2,54,254 active cases in the country.

A total of 23,181 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering from coronavirus. Subsequently, the number of recoveries stood at 98,83,461. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 19,32,112 total cases, including 49,521 deaths. The state recorded 3,509 fresh cases and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Till now, 18,28,546 people have recovered in Maharashtra. A total of 17,31,11,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now. Of these, 10,62,420 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country is preparing to undertake the world's largest vaccination drive against the infection, adding that 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' should be our mantra for 2021.

"Earlier, I said 'dawai nahi toh dhilai nahi' (no relaxation till no medicine). Now, I am saying 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (strictness even with medicine). Our mantra for 2021 is 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'," PM Modi said. "In 2020, there was a question mark from all sides due to COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 is coming with the hope of a treatment for COVID-19," he added.

