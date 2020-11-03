In the wake of a protest by the Gujjar community over reservation in Rajasthan, internet services in several parts of the state have been temporarily suspended. The places where internet services were suspended included Kotputli, Patwa, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Jamwa Ramgarh, Dudu Madhorajpura, and Mozamabad for 24 hours from 5 pm on Monday.

Amid complaints of inflated electricity bills in Maharashtra, State Power Minister Nitin Raut on Monday hinted to give relief. While speaking to reporters, Raut said the government is planning a "Diwali bonanza" to provide relief to the consumers. Discussions related to the likely waiver have been held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by his department, Raut added.

The Supreme Court stayed Election Commission's revocation of Congress leader Kamal Nath's star campaigner status on Monday. The 73-year-old leader's star campaigner status was revoked by EC on Saturday for "repeated violation of model code of conduct" and for "complete disregard" of warnings to him.

The voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections has started from 7 am today. The polling is currently underway at 94 constituencies. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Luv Sinha are key candidates of this phase.

The Malabar exercise, a multilateral naval drill involving the servicemen of India, Australia, Japan and the United States, will commence from tomorrow. The quadrilateral event is considered crucial, as it comes amid increasing geopolitical tensions with an array of nations aligning themselves against China.

