Lockdown 5.0: Govt Offices in Uttarakhand to Function From 10 AM to 5 PM From June 1, State Assembly Secretariat to Function From 9:30 Am to 6 PM

Dehradun, May 29: As the fourth phase of lockdown is set to end on May 31, several states in India are planning to return to normalcy by announcing certain relaxations from June 1. In Uttarakhand, the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government said all government offices in the hill state will be functional from 10 am to 5 pm from June 1. "All govt offices to be functional from 10 am till 5 pm from 1st June. State Assembly Secretariat will be operational from 9:30 am till 6 pm from 1st June", the order said.

On Friday, Uttarakhand witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases after as many as 102 people tested positive for the virus. With the latest rise, the total coronavirus tally in the state mounted to 602 while the death toll in the state has jumped to 5. A total of 89 patients have been discharged after recovery. Lockdown 5.0: Amit Shah Meets PM Narendra Modi to Discuss Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India.

The state health department bulletin said that Dehradun district reported the maximum of 55 cases followed by Almora with 15 cases, Bageshwar and Tehri with 8 each, four each in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, three in Nainital, two each in Pauri and Rudraprayag and 1 in Pithoragarh.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand is on the rise. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the state. "I think it will also stop because all the cases are related to the migrants who have returned. This will be brought under control", he said.