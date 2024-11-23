Barwani, November 23: In a disturbing incident in Barwani district, a man allegedly killed his two young children with an axe following a marital dispute. The incident occurred after his wife refused to return to their home in Gauri Padawa, Maharashtra, due to ongoing issues between the couple. Enraged by this, the man attacked their five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, fatally injuring them before turning the axe on his wife and himself. The police have launched an investigation into the case, with both Sanju and Bharti currently in critical condition.

According to a Times of India report, the tragic incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning when Sanju Dabar, a resident of Gauri Padawa in Maharashtra, arrived at his wife Bharti’s maternal home in Deoli, Barwani. Bharti had returned to her parental home five days earlier following a dispute with Sanju. The couple, married for seven years, had been experiencing marital problems, and Bharti’s refusal to return to Maharashtra sparked Sanju’s violent outburst. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Allegedly Elopes With Brother-in-Law in Chhatarpur, Tells Husband ‘Dewar’ Is More Handsome Than Him; Later Sends Threats to Spouse.

After spending the night at Bharti's maternal home, Sanju demanded she return with him, but when she refused, his anger turned deadly. He allegedly used an axe to strike their son, David, and daughter, Dimple, causing fatal injuries to both children. In a fit of rage, he also attacked Bharti, severely injuring her before turning the axe on himself in a suicide attempt. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 3 Held for Hanging Boy Upside Down, Keeping Hot Coal Near His Head; Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

The police, upon receiving information, rushed to the scene and found the family in critical condition. Sanju and Bharti were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Warla. While Sanju’s condition remains serious, Bharti is said to be in a critical but stable state. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case, and efforts are underway to understand the full scope of the tragic events.