Shahdol, April 9: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a healthcare worker, who was carrying a patient infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in an ambulance to the hospital, stopped the vehicle midway to drink sugarcane juice. The video of the incident showing gross callousness emerged on social media today and is going viral. Ujjain: COVID-19 Patients Died Due to Lack of Oxygen Supply, Allege Kin.

In the video, the health worker, dressed in PPE kit, is seen waiting for sugarcane juice at the roadside shop and his face mask is pulled down to his chin. Another healthcare worker, also wearing the PPE kit, sits inside the ambulance while waiting for their order. They were transporting a COVID-19 patient. "You are transporting a corona patient and also not wearing mask properly," asks the bystander who shot the video. COVID-19: No Oxygen Supply Crisis in MP, Says Chouhan.

"I don't have corona. I am just transporting the patient. Let me drink," the healthcare worker responds. He then properly covers his face with the mask. The video of the incident is widely circulated on social media. Madhya Pradesh is among 12 states that are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new COVID-19 cases, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Presently, there are 3,41,887 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. More than 54,000 people have died of COVID-19 so far in the state. As many as 2,90,165 patients have also recovered.

