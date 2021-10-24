Navi Mumbai, October 24: A 21-year-old student from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai was duped for Rs two lakh by cyber fraudsters by impersonating an executive of a mobile network service provider. The fraudster swindled the money from the student's account by tricking her into revealing her bank details. He used these details to siphon off the money from the student's account. Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Purchse Red Wine Online.

A complaint was lodged at Kamothe police station on Friday. The woman stays in a hostel in Navi Mumbai and is studying in Mumbai. She belongs to Rural Maharashtra. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the student received a call at around 8.30 am from the fraudster who introduced himself as an executive from a mobile service provider.

The accused told the woman that she had recently ported her SIM card from one network to another, and she did not complete the verification process. The fraudster asked the student to pay Rs 11 as a processing fee and directed her to download the Anydesk application. Notably, the application is used to get remote access of a person's device. Mumbai Police Warns Of Fraudsters While Shopping Online During Festive Season, Says 'Shop Only From Trusted & Genuine Websites'.

The accused told the woman to pay Rs 11 through net banking to know her password, reported the media house. Once he knew her details, the cybercriminal withdrew Rs 2.03 lakh from her account. The money swindled by the fraudster also includes Rs 67,000 of scholarship. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered into the matter.

