Mumbai, December 4: The Raigad police in Maharashtra recently arrested local fishermen for allegedly stabbing a tourist from Pen to death after the victim broke a bottle of beer at Alibaug beach. Police officials said that the escalation of petty fight over breaking beer bottle on rocks led to the death of the tourist. The alleged incident occurred on the midnight of November 30. The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Raman Jaygadkar, Prathamesh Shekar Godeka, Pramod Kisan Sathvilkar and Omkar Bhukwar.

Cops said that their fifth accomplice is at large. The deceased tourist was identified as Mitesh Patil (27). A police official said that Patil had come along with his friend to visit the annual fun fair held at Varsoli village in Alibaug, reports HT. After visiting the fair, the Patil and his friend headed to the beach and ordered food and beer bottles from a local store. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Serves Soup With Rat Poison to His Sisters, Kills Them Over Property Dispute in Raigad; Arrested.

After finishing food and drink at around 10 PM, Patil allegedly threw a bottle on the rocks. This did not go well with the five accused who were seated at a close distance. Soon, a verbal argument broke between them. Amid all of this, Patil tried to head to his bike; however, he was caught by one of the accused. After restraining Patil, one of the accused took out a knife and stabbed Mitesh multiple times.

Patil's friend Prathamesh who tried to save his friend also sustained injuries. Soon after the stabbing, Mitesh was rushed to Alibaug Civil Hospital by his friend on their scooter; however, he was declared dead 12.18 PM. Post this, the police filed an FIR and arrested three fishermen involved in the attack as one of the accused was admitted to the hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Female Pilot of Air India Hangs Self With Data Cable at Her Rented Flat in Marol, Boyfriend Arrested for Abetment.

During preliminary investigation, cops found that all accused were fishermen from the nearby Akshi village and had previous criminal records. Meanwhile, cops have launched a manhunt for the fifth accused.

