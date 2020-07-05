Imphal, July 5: Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led state government in Manipur on Saturday launched a web portal -- manipurcovidstories.org -- to share COVID-19 related stories and track volunteering activities in the State. The portal will be managed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Manipur government.

With the move, the state government aims to reflect the perseverance and determination of the people in fighting the global pandemic. Speaking at the launch through a video message, CM Biren Singh said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "The platform will act as a source of positivity and showcase such stories that will reflect the perseverance and determination of the people of Manipur in fighting the global pandemic in the tiny state." Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 6,73,165 After Highest Single-Day Spike of 24,850 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Apart from this, Biren Singh also appreciated the efforts of all those who have been involved in the fight against the deadly virus. In his video message, the state CM appealed to the people to share their inspiring stories about the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The state government is trying to feature crowd-sourced stories collected from people who have been COVID-19 positive and recovered. Along with this, stories from volunteers who have worked at quarantine centres, stories of NGOs and medical professionals will also be featured on the website. It has been conceptualised and designed by Fluorescence Communications.

As per the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 1325 coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, out of which 667 recovered and 658 are still active. Till now, no one has died in the state due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases reached 6,73,165 after 24,850 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Till now, 19,268 people have died in India.

