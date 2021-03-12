Chandigarh, March 12: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday said he was tested positive for coronavirus. "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID and I will be in quarantine for the next coming days," he said.

"I got myself tested before the session and then again immediately after the session. Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive," he added. Punjab Budget 2021-22: Manpreet Singh Badal Proposes To Increase Monthly Pension for Freedom Fighters From Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 From April 1.

Manpreet Singh Badal's Tweet

My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in last few days is to please get yourself tested & follow all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, thus preventing any further spread of the virus. — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) March 12, 2021

In view of increasing coronavirus cases, authorities in Ludhiana and Patiala cities imposed a night curfew daily from March 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. till further orders. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur towns.

