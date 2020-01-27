Martyrs’ Day 2020: Call For Human Chain on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary, in Delhi to Protest Against CAA and NRC

File image of protest against CAA, NRC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, January 27: On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and Martyrs' Day on January 30, a mega human chain will be formed in Delhi. Several organisations under the banner of "Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan" will also observe a day-long fast and light candles in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). According to reports, the human chain is being planned at Rajghat. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Participates in Anti-CAA Human Chain on R-Day, Calls Centre's Move 'Threat to Secularism' of Nation.

“January 30 is when Mahatma Gandhi was gunned down by Nathuram Godse, and the day is known as Shaheed Divas or Martyrs’ Day. People from different spheres including students unions, Shaheen Bagh protesters and many more will hold marches against the CAA and the NRC,” Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. Kerala's 620-km Human Chain to Protest Against Centre's CAA-NRC Project Sets Twitter Abuzz, Netizens Share Pics and Videos.

On January 26, Republic Day 2020, a 620-km-long mega human chain was formed from the northern part of Kerala to the southmost part of the state by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) led Left Democratic Front against the amended Citizenship law.

The Left Democratic Front organised the human chain from Kasaragod to Kaliyakkavilai. According to LDF, around 60-70 lakh people participated in the event. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Kanam Rajendran also joined the protest in Thiruvananthapuram.