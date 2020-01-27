Kerala's 620-km Human Chain to Protest Against Centre's CAA-NRC Project Sets Twitter Abuzz, Netizens Share Pics and Videos

Women participating in Kerala's human chain protest | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 27: Social media was set abuzz with the behemoth human chain formed by Kerala students, activists and common residents against the Centre's CAA-NRC project. The 620-km human chain, stretching from Kasargod in northern part of the coastal state to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, drew applause from netizens. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Participates in Anti-CAA Human Chain on R-Day, Calls Centre's Move 'Threat to Secularism'.

Twitterati shared an array of videos and images of the human chain protest, which reflected the participation of people from all walks of life. Commoners cutting across gender, age groups, religious and caste affiliations turned up to join their hands in solidarity against the citizenship agenda of the Centre.

See Pictures Below

A young boy reading out the preamble of the Indian Constitution to the Human Chain in Palakkad, on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. There are so many incredible images from yesterday's #KeralaHumanChain #CAA_NRCProtests pic.twitter.com/rnph30tVXR — Advaid (@Advaidism) January 27, 2020

Epitome of Communal Harmony

Migrant Labours Join Protest

Migrant labourers in Kerala are unitedly coming to take part in Kerala Human chain protest against CAA. #KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/6PwJ602U2q — The Left Turn (@LeftTurn0) January 27, 2020

Newly Wed Couple With Hijab-Clad Women

A state fighting a fascist state. Kerala human chain, several newly weds came straight to join the chain. Resistance. #KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/Mw6JyyOPEp — Hum dekhenge (@ajith347) January 27, 2020

'For a Secular India'

Kerala formed a Human Chain with #70Lakh people.The human chain spanned a whopping #620KM.Mr. Modi,people won't fall for your antics again.We are awake,We will protest and We will Win,for a secular India. #KeralaHumanChain #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/ABR12PI1DY — Akhil Abraham (@abraham_chacko) January 27, 2020

Videos of the Human Chain Protest

Helicam View

The heli cam view of #KeralaHumanChain from Kannur Video courtesy: Maneesh pic.twitter.com/vaVQerAz0t — Comrade from Kerala (@ComradeMallu) January 27, 2020

From Malappuram

The human chain had evoked the participation of nearly 70 lakh people. The protest date coincided with Republic Day, which commemorates the adoption of Indian Constitution. The demonstrators read out at the Preamble of the Constitution, which states that India would adhere to the spirit of socialism and secularism, while guaranteeing equality, liberty and fraternity to its citizens. The call to form the human chain was issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who demanded Keralites to join hand against the BJP leaders of neighbouring Karnataka who allegedly want to stoke communal tensions in the coastal state.