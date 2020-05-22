Meerut: Local Goons Open Fire at Shopkeeper After He Refuses to Sell Tobacco

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Meerut, May 22: Amid the novel coronavirus lockdown, people who use tobacco products are finding it difficult to abstain from it. In a shocking incident, local goons in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh fired at a shopkeeper after he refused to sell them tobacco. The incident took place in Bhainsa village on Thursday evening, Times Now reported. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

According to the report, the shopkeeper said that the miscreants gathering outside his shop-cum residence and demanded kuber khaini. After he refused, the man allegedly indulged in an argument and threatened him. "Later, he went to his home and came back with nearly 10 persons," shopkeeper, identified as Alishan, said. Alcoholic Father Shoots Daughter for Trying to Stop Him From Drinking in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Lokendra, came back with 7-8 people who were having pistols in their hands. They also fired at least three rounds at the entrance. Alishan was fortunate enough to escape unhurt. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

A case has been registered against three people under sections 307, 504, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The other two have been identified as Shubham and Guddu. According to the Times Now, Guddu is already facing a rape case against him.