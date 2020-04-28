Ministry of Shipping Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation For Kin of Port Employees & Workers Who Lose Their Lives to COVID-19

Shipping Industry (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 28: The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for kin of port employees and workers who lose their lives to COVID-19 pandemic. In another news, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held discussions with seafarers unions and Shipping Line Co via video conferencing and asked ship liners to provide the details of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters and abroad.

Other safety and precautionary measures like sanitisation are being done at various ports. In addition to this, regular health check-ups, thermal scanning are also being done on a regular basis at various ports. The Shipping Ministry is this doing these routine check-ups in its attempt to fight coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 29,435. There have been 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India. Of the total cases, 21,632 are active cases while 6868 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 934. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 29,435 With 1543 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 934.

Check ANI tweet about compensation to family members of port employees and workers who lose their lives to COVID-19:

Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for the port employees/workers in case of loss of life due to COVID-19: Ministry of Shipping — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

The country is in the middle of the second phase of the nationwide lockdown which is expected to get over on May 3. However, the Chief Ministers of all the states have demanded an extension to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus at a video conference meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.