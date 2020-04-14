MMRDA Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex Converted Into Wholesale Market Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, to Operate Only at Night From 10 PM to 6 AM

MMRDA Ground Converted Into Wholesale Market (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 14: The MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex has been converted into a wholesale market for vegetables amid the coronavirus lockdown. According to a tweet by ANI, the market is only operated only during the night. The wholesale vegetable market starts from 10 pm at night to 6 am in the morning.

A vegetable wholesaler was quoted by ANI saying that social distancing is maintained almost all the time and the Mumbai Police is very co-operative. "Police cooperate a lot here, at times, they give us masks too. All social distancing measures are followed here. Sometimes, people stand in cluster but 99.9 per cent times, it is followed," he added. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 10000-Mark, Total 1035 Cured So Far, Death Toll Rises to 339.

Here's the tweet:

Mumbai: MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex has been converted into a wholesale market that operates from 10 pm at night to 6 am in the morning, in wake of #coronavirus outbreak. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1mcnoNuU5C — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic with as many as 2,334 positive cases. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has become the first city in India to record a three-digit fatality figure with COVID-19 deaths touching 100. In India, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,363 on Tuesday with 1211 new cases and 31 deaths in 24 hours. There were 8,988 active cases while 1,035 individuals were cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 339.