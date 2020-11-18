Panji, November 18: Mridula Sinha, the first woman Governor of Goa, has died. She was 77. Mridula Sinha was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on November 27, 1942, at Chhapra village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, she was a renowned Hindi writer. She served as Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders expressed condolences over Sinha's demise.

"Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)," PM Modi tweeted shortly after the death of Sinha. Amit Shah said Sinha worked for the country, society and BJP for her entire life.

"Former Goa Governor and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha's demise is saddening She worked for the nation, society and organization throughout her life. She was also an accomplished writer who will always be remembered for her writings. My condolences to her family," Shah tweeted in Hindi. Sinha completed her postgraduation in psychology and later did B.Ed. She served as a lecturer at Dr S K Sinha Women’s College, Motihari, Bihar.

Sinha was the former principal of Bhartiya Shishu Mandir at Muzaffarpur. She was the former president of BJP Mahila Morcha and also the former chairperson of Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB) under the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, now known as Ministry of Education.

