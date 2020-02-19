Mumbai: Escalator at Andheri Station Accidentally Runs in backward Direction, Stampede Like Situation Created; Watch Video

Escalator Malfunction at Andheri Station (Photo Credits: ANi)

Mumbai, February 19: A stampede-like situation was created at Mumbai's Andheri railway station in the Western line on Monday, February 17, when the escalator accidentally started running in the backward direction. In the incident, two people were injured. As the injury was minor, the commuters were given first aid at Andheri station. Western Railway officials have closed the escalator as of now. Mumbai: Drunk Eunuch Assaults Train Guard at Andheri Station, Threatens Him With Razor Blade And Demands Money.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of people can be seen crowding the escalator. The escalator then suddenly stopped and then began running backwards. At least two people were injured in the incident. Andheri Becomes Cleanest Suburban Station in India, Jaipur Tops Cleanliness Chart Among Non-Suburban Stations; Check List of 10 Cleanest Railway Stations in India.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Escalator accidentally runs in the backward direction at Mumbai's Andheri railway station on 17 February; 2 persons received minor injuries in the incident pic.twitter.com/AACl1JkswV — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

A Western Railway official stated that the incident took place due to brake slippage or a mechanical failure in the motor's coupling system. "17 such escalators with similar issues are being attended to. Their motors are also being replaced as a preventive measure," Mumbai Live quoted a WR official as saying.