Mumbai: Foot-Over Bridge Near King’s Circle Railway Station Dislocates, Traffic Movement Affected

Mumbai, February 28: Commuters taking the King's Circle route in Mumbai faced a harrowing time on Friday morning after a small section of the King Circle Railway bridge dislocated during the peak hours. Vehicular movement was badly affected in the area. According to reports, the incident took place at 7.30 am, giving Mumbaikars a hard time especially the ones traveling towards Dadar. According to a report by Free Press Journal (FPJ), a major accident was averted as the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) dislocated after a speeding car dashed over it.

The incident took place during the peak hours on Friday when commuters rushed to their workplaces. The timings coincided with the train timings of harbour line local trains which pass through the same bridge. As the bridge is situated above the road, major traffic snarls were reported on both the roads leading to the Sion flyover, which is already closed due to repair works. Mumbai CSMT Foot Over Bridge Collapse: FOB Was Declared 'Fit For Use' in Audit Report Six Months Ago.

The FPJ report quoted Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railways saying that a car has dashed the barrier due to which it got dislocated. The official informed that there was no impact on suburban services due to this incident. The car was later seized by the Police.