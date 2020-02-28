Mumbai Shocker: Computer Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 15 Girl Students During Class in Mahape

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, February 28: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a computer teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting 15 girl students during a computer class at a govt school in Mahape area of Navi Mumbai. According to an ANI update, has been remanded to police custody till March 2. FIR has been registered under several sections of the IPC&POCSO Act.

Last year, A teacher of a well-known coaching class in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly sending vulgar videos and lewd texts to a 15-year-old girl student over the last two months. The accused was arrested by Charkop police after the victim narrated the ordeal to her father who then filed a complaint.

The accused had written names of two songs in the victim's book and asked her to see the videos. She found the content of these videos indecent. He tried to lure her with gifts but the victim always refused. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped & Abandoned Inside Bus by Man Who Lured Her.

Check ANI tweet:

Maharashtra: A computer teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting 15 girl students during a computer class at a govt school in Mahape area of Navi Mumbai. He has been remanded to police custody till March 2. FIR registered under sections of IPC&POCSO Act. — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

In a tragic incident from Andhra Pradesh, a minor girl was raped by an unidentified man and abandoned inside a bus near IIIT-Nuzividu in the Krishna district. The girl was lured from right outside her home and was taken to an abandoned area where she was raped.