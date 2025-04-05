Elon Musk-run X is introducing changes to its rules regarding parody accounts to make it clearer which accounts are not official. X will require all Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) accounts to add compliant keywords at the beginning of their account names starting from April 10. Users should also avoid using identical avatars to the entities they depict. X encourages all affected accounts to update their profiles before the enforcement date. The post read, “These requirements also apply to accounts that have the Parody label. We’re continuing to refine this label and will soon have more details on how it will replace these requirements.” These changes are meant to help users to clearly understand the nature of PCF accounts and reduce the risk of confusion or impersonation. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Launches Image V2 Improving Image Quality, Planning To Introduce New System Hint for macOS for Editing Text in Apps, Says Report.

X Rolling Out Updates for Parody Accounts To Improve Transparency

We’re rolling out updates to improve transparency for Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) accounts on our platform. Starting April 10, all PCF accounts will be required to include PCF-compliant keywords at the beginning of their account names and avoid using identical avatars to… — Safety (@Safety) April 4, 2025

