New Delhi, August 7: Leader of Indian National Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enlist Bengali language as the classical language in the new National Educational Policy. According to NEP 2020, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia are identified as classical languages. 'National Education Policy 2020 Foundation of New India, Lays Special Focus on Areas to Ensure India Is Superpower', Says PM Narendra Modi at NEP Conclave.

"Today is the 79th death anniversary of 'Koboguru Rabindranath Tagore', who was the first non-European poet who had been conferred upon Nobel Laurel in the year 1913. It is my simple quest as to why 'Bengali Language' has not been recognized as a classical language in the New Education Policy of government," the letter stated. New National Education Policy 2020 FAQs: From Implementation to Changes Made to 10+2 Schooling System, Board Exams, Teaching Qualification, All Questions Answered.

"What are the attributes to be enumerated for enlisting a language in the pantheon of classical. While Bengali is the fifth most spoken language in the world, has been bequeathed upon original literary tradition... Therefore I would urge upon you to consider the Bengal language in the list of classical languages in New Education Policy," it added.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared new NEP proposing major changes in school and higher education. Earlier today, PM Modi said that the new education policy focusses on 'how to think' rather than 'what to think'. He also called it a foundation stone of New India.

