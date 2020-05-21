Noida: 63 Containment Zones in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Check List Here

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY (Photo Credits: IANS)

Noida, May 21: With the increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, the number of containment zones is also increasing steadily. At present, the district has a total of 63 containment zones.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. shared the information on this late on Wednesday night on social media.

The tweet from his official Twitter handle stated, "Containment Zone has been updated. (Its) size will be smaller than the previous lockdown. Officers are defining Parameter and Buffer Zone."

The Containment Zone is divided into two categories 'First and Second' in the list issued. Accordingly, there are 37 Containment Zones in the first category and 26 in the second category. In the first category, the area of contaiment would be 250 meters, and the second category would be an area of 500 meters.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration releases a list of containment zones, divided into category 1 and category 2. A total of 63 zones have been identified (37 in category 1 and 26 in category 2) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/neEJ0Atcxp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2020

Areas which fall in the first category of Containment Zone are: Sector-48 Noida, Sector 7 Noida, Ajnara Daffodil Housing Society Sector-137 Noida, Chaprauli Village Sector-168 Noida, Dadupur Village Sector-83 Noida, Yakubpur Village Sector-83 Noida, NCR City Village Girdhpur Chapraula Greater Noida, Mangrauli Village Jewar, Sai Upvan Society Near Habatpur Village Greater Noida, Nawada Village Sector-68, Suthiyana Village Greater Noida, Kalicharan Temple Kasna Rater Noida, Galaxy North Avenue-2 and Gaur City-2 Greater Noida West, Salarpur Village Sector-102 Noida, Shramik Kunj Sector-110 Noida, Purvanchal Royal Park Housing Society Sector-137 Noida, Panchsheel Hainish Housing Society Sector-1 Greater Noida, CISF Camp Greater Noida, CRPF Camp Greater Noida, Sector-46 Noida, Sector-40 Noida, Saya Zion Housing Society Greater Noida, Him Sagar Apartment Samriddhi Grand Avenue Housing Society Greater Noida, Nirala Estate Housing Society Greater Noida West, Ace City Housing Society Greater Noida West, HIG Apartment Sector Omicron-1 Greater Noida, Sector-41 Noida, Surajpur Village Near Vishal Megamart, Yamuna Express Way Authority Plots Sector-24, Jalvayu Vihar Sector-47 Noida, Faleda Village Jewar Greater Noida, Sector-19 Block A Noida and Chhalera Village Street Number 4, Sector-44 Noida.

According to the second list, 26 areas are in tier II Containment Zones which include: Sector-30 Noida, Advocate Colony Greater Noida, Bisarkh Village Greater Noida, Skytech Housing Society Sector-76 Noida, Sector Alpha 1 Greater Noida, Sector-10 Noida, Nat Madhiya Village Greater Noida, Paras Tierea Housing Society Sector P3 Greater Noida, Sector-19B Block Noida, Sadarpur Village Khajur Colony Sector-45 Noida, Sector-9 Noida, Nithari Sector-31 Noida, Sector-8 Noida, Mamura Village, Sector-66 Noida, Malkapur Village Greater Noida, Sector-12 Noida, Sector-63 Noida, Sector-5 Noida, WHO Housing Society Sector Chi-2 Greater Noida, Nagla Village Phase-2 Noida, Sector-15 Noida, Sector-27 Noida, Sunshine Helios Housing Society Sector-78 Noida.

The activities of the Health Department are going on in all these containment zones. People are being made aware of social distancing and infection prevention measures.

The Containment first class zone is where a case of COVID-19 infection has occurred. Thereafter, rescue and relief operations are carried out within a radius of 250 meters, considering the patient's home as the epicentre of infection. On the other hand, a residential area with more than one case is kept in the second category. Considering the houses of infected people as epicentre an area of 500 metres or half kilometre is marked as the containment zone.