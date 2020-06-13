Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Odisha: 500-Year-Old Ancient Gopinath Dev Temple Rises from Mahanadi's Waters in Nayagarh, Locals Ask Govt to Restore it

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 11:17 AM IST
Odisha: 500-Year-Old Ancient Gopinath Dev Temple Rises from Mahanadi's Waters in Nayagarh, Locals Ask Govt to Restore it
Gopinath Dev Temple imn Odisha. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar, June 13: A 500-year-old ancient temple in Nayagarh has emerged from the waters of Mahanadi, which was submerged in the river for centuries. The ancient temple has been located by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in Mahanadi near Padmabati village of Nayagarh.

As per to the Indian archaeologists, the temple is believed to be 60-feet tall. The archaeologists also claim that the temple was constructed either in the late 15th century or the early 16th century. Archaeologists say that temple is dedicated to Lord Gopinath, which is a form of Lord Vishnu. Karnataka Temples to Open From June 1, State Govt Directs Temple Authorities to Follow SOPs for Coronavirus Screening.

Some reports even claim that the top of the ancient Gopinath Dev Temple was last seen some 11 years ago, which re-emerged after the water-level of Mahanadi receded. With the temple emerging from the water, locals have requested the administration to recover the ancient temple and restore it.

History of Gopinath Dev Temple:

Archaeological expert Padmabati Pabitra Kumar Subudhi had claimed that the Mahanadi river changed its course in 1933 and flooded the Padmabati village. Following this, the villagers moved to another place. Prior to moving they removed the deity from the temple and installed it in their new village, Subudhi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

