Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' at Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' at Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/aQxI0wIJxP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2020 The 24-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze near Hinganghat in #Wardha district on 3rd February has succumbed to her injuries today. Oscars2020: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay for the movie 'Parasite'. #Oscars2020: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay for the movie 'Parasite' pic.twitter.com/i0hNmPJES0— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020 Oscars 2020: 'Toy Story 4' Named the Best Animated Feature Film. Brad Pitt Wins the Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the OSCARS 2020.

Mumbai, February 10: The coronavirus scare continues to increase and the global death toll mounts to 902 and China confirmed virus cases exceed 40,000 nationwide. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict today on pleas challenging the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (SCs/ STs) (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 that rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs.

The Apex Court will also hear pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

The Public Health Department of Maharashtra on Sunday informed that 21,023 travellers have been screened for Coronavirus at Mumbai Airport, till today, out of which 151 came from areas affected by the virus. 36 symptomatic travellers have been isolated, out of which samples of 31 have been tested negative.

