Shivsagar, January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday and distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, under the state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries.

"Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land," Modi said reiterating his govenment's commitment to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.

"The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016.

The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process," the release stated. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, speaking on the occassion said that prime minister Modi is the biggest well-wisher of Assam and its people.

The development of Assam and the northeast region is due to his support, he added. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam and the northeast got due attention from the Central government and made unprecedented progress during the last six years.

"We thank the PM for giving the region a new direction in terms of growth and inclusive development," he added.