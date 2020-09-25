New Delhi, September 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all the BJP Karyakartas that they should reach out to the farmers on the ground and inform them in a simplified manner about the importance, intricacies of the new farm reforms and how these will empower them.

Our ground connect will bust the "propaganda" being spread in the virtual world, PM Modi stated. While addressing Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, via video conference, the Prime Minister also said, "Reforms in agriculture will benefit small and marginalised farmers the most."

"The reforms in agriculture will benefit most to small and marginal farmers. 85 out of 100 farmers belong to this category and they are happy. For the first time, they got an option on the price of their produce. There is a tradition of selling in 'mandis', now if a farmer wants he would be able to sell outside the 'mandis'. Farmers can sell their produce as per his choice," said PM Modi.

Alleging the UPA Government of just making promises to farmers, the Prime Minister said that his government has done a lot for the farmers.

"Previous governments used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which farmers or labourers could never understand. But BJP-led NDA government, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers," said PM Modi.

"In the last few years, the NDA government made full efforts to connect farmers with banks. Over Rs 1 lakh crores transferred to over 10 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Our effort was to provide KISAN credit cards to more and more farmers so they can avail loans easily," he added.

At the end of his virtual speech, PM Modi, remembering Upadhyaya, said that his contribution to making India better as a country and society has inspired generations. The path he (Upadhyaya) has shown to every BJP worker instills confidence in us.