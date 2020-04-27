PM Narendra Modi Praised Ashok Gehlot's Effort In Testing & Handling COVID-19 Pandemic in Rajasthan, Says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states to take stock of the coronavirus situation and also to discuss the lockdown exit strategy. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy after attending a video conference meeting said that PM Narendra Modi especially appreciated the efforts of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for putting a lot of effort into testing and handling the COVID-19 issue. Bhilwara Model Wipes Off Coronavirus: From COVID-19 Hotspot to Virus-Free Town, Know Journey of Rajasthan's City.

At the meeting, the majority of the CMs urged the PM to extend the lockdown beyond May 3, and offer relaxations in certain areas. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo further said that the PM informed that spike in coronavirus cases could happen in June and July, and so all the economic activities must be done accordingly. Lockdown to be Extended in India After May 3? Chief Ministers Urge PM Narendra Modi to Extend Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise; Green Zones May See Relaxations.

Check what Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said after attending the video conference meeting:

The video-conference with PM today was attended by the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Modi was also accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who appealed the states to ensure strictness in the implementation of lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6,184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872, according to the Health Ministry's latest update on April 27. The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan is 2,185, out of which 518 people have recovered and 33 people have died so far.

Bhilwara, a small town in Rajasthan that is 240 kilometres from Jaipur, had emerged as one of the first coronavirus hotspots in the country. But the town became coronavirus free with strict enforcement of lockdown, the administration successfully contained the spread of the deadly virus. The model which was used to make the Bhilwara COVID-19 free was appreciated across India.