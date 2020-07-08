Mulugu, July 8: In a shocking video going viral on the internet, a proclainer driver hit for a man with the mechanical arm of the machine in Telangana. The incident took place in Mulugu district on Tuesday. Police said that the man was drunk and started arguing with the proclainer operator, after which the angry driver hit him. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the driver.

"The man was drunk and started arguing with the driver, following which the driver hit him," Sub-Inspector, Mangapeta Police Station, said. In the 50-second-clip shared by news agency ANI, the proclainer operator can be seen knocking down the man. Dead Body of COVID-19 Patient Buried Using Proclainer in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, Municipal Commissioner Says 'Had Family's Permission',

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH A proclainer's driver hits a man with its front bucket in Telangana's Mulugu. FIR has been registered against the driver. Sub-Inspector, Mangapeta Police Station says, "The man was drunk and started arguing with the driver, following which the driver hit him." (07.07.20) pic.twitter.com/EjTDW6q3rD — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Earlier this week, authorities in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati used a proclainer to bury the dead body of COVID-19 victim. Tirupati Municipal Commissioner PS Grisha justified the act by saying that the deceased weighed over 175 kg. He said that the machine was used with the family's consent.

