Pune based NGO Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS)has initiated ‘Mission Rahat Oxygen Lifeline’ to save the lives of maximum Covid-19 patients using portable oxygen concentrators in states/cities worst affected by the oxygen crisis.

BJS has procured the first lot of oxygen concentrators and has placed them in hospitals for emergency life-support to patients. The non-profit social impact organizationhas taken to crowdfunding on ImpactGuru.comto significantly scale this initiative in the worst-affected states/cities by making 5,000 to 10,000 oxygen concentrators available, sourcing them from international markets. One can donate by clicking here.

At present, BJS is working with the government of Maharashtra and the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Ahmednagar to help them implement a smooth Covid-19 vaccination program.

During the nationwide lockdown last year, BJS conducted free doorstep health checks of more than 23 lakh citizens helping local administrations to identify suspected COVID-19 cases, and referring more than 2.25 lakh such cases to hospitals for early testing. During the unlock period, it carried out nearly 3.88 lakh Antigen/RT-PCR tests free of cost for citizens in hotspots/containment zones to help limit the spread of the virus. BJS has also implemented massive awareness campaigns, disseminating authentic information about the virus, helping to dispel myths and misconceptions among people.

BJS has been working in disaster response for the past 35 years. Its work has been widely acknowledged at the national and international levels by governments and several institutions of repute, including the World Health Organization. Since March 2020 BJS has been at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, working in close coordination with state governments, district administrations, and municipal corporations across many states.

