Ludhiana, April 1: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 37-year-old woman has accused her landlord of sexually harassing her. The complainant has been living in the accused’s house as a tenant for the past few months.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the complainant, in her complaint, alleged that 0n November 2021, the accused barged into her room and tried to sexually violate her. He grabbed her and dragged her inside the room when she tried to run away. Upon protesting, the accused told her that if she gets into a relationship with him, she doesn’t have to pay the rent. However, he fled when she raised an alarm. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested After He Poses as Neighbour’s Husband on Social Media to Get Her Nude Images.

Reportedly, the woman filed a complaint on January 29, but the FIR was registered after a two-month-long investigation. Cops have booked the accused under Section 354 A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is absconding, but a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said police.

