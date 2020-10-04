Moga, October 4: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack during his three-day Kheti Bacho Rally against newly enacted farm laws. Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the enacting the farm laws amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The Congress leader said he would not let the Narendra Modi government destroy farmers. PM Narendra Modi is Doing Grave Injustice to Farmers, Says Congress President Sonia Gandhi on New Farm Laws.

Gandhi said, "What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement you should've discussed in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it's the case, why didn't you discuss openly in the House." He added that if farmers are happy with the law, they why they are protesting. The Congress leader also assured that if his party comes to power, these laws would be taken back.

I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Punjab's Moga during party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. #FarmBillspic.twitter.com/dC1ER8bPAM — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting?: Rahul Gandhi, in Moga at Congress' Kheti Bachao Yatra. #FarmBills https://t.co/0Z2ZsaKdXX — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also lashed out at the Centre over the farm laws. Singh demanded that the Central government should amend the laws. The Punjab CM said, "As long as the laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP compulsory, there is no use of their promises." MSP Procurement in Punjab and Haryana: Paddy Worth Rs 10.53 Crore Purchased Only in 2 Days Amid Protests Over Farm Laws.

#WATCH: Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar take part in tractor yatra from Badhni Kalan to Jattpura as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. pic.twitter.com/TpXTpxcGCx — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Punjab to take out tractor rallies tractor rallies covering more than 50 km from Moga to Patiala. During his three-day visit, Gandhi will lead the party's tractor rally in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala districts of the Malwa region. The rallies are scheduled to begin at 11 am each day till October 6.

Congress party is protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. These three laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The passage of the farm bills stirred country-wide protests by farmers and opposition parties. Farmers fear that with these laws, they will not get the minimum support price of their crops.

