Rahul Kulkarni, TV Journalist, Arrested by Mumbai Police Over Report on Resumption of Trains Prior to Migrant Workers' Gathering in Bandra

Migrant Workers Come Out on Road in Bandra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 15: Rahul Kulkarni, a TV journalist, was arrested on Wednesday over his report that trains would restart which allegedly prompted the gathering of migrant workers in Mumbai’s Bandra on April 14. Abhishek Kulkarni will be produced before a court in Mumbai on Thursday. The journalist was arrested from his home in Osmanabad district for allegedly spreading fake news that trains will resume from April 14. Bandra Incident: Cyber Dept Identifies over 30 Accounts for Spreading Rumours About Train Services.

According to police, Kulkarni’s news report resulted in a huge gathering outside Bandra railway station in Mumbai. In the recent news report, Kulkarni said Jan Sadharan special trains would resume for people stranded due to the lockdown. He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrant workers in Mumbai’s Bandra came out on roads asking officials to let them go back to their natives. The massive gathering took place near Bandra railway station and bus stand. The crowd was later dispersed by the police.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police also arrested Vinay Dubey, a self-described union leader, for allegedly instigating labourers from North India to violate the lockdown. His role is now being probed in relation to the chaos which erupted at the Bandra West bus depot yesterday. Dubey came under the scanner after he allegedly used the social media to plan a protest march of migrant labourers in Mumbai's Kurla region on April 18.