Jaipur, December 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15. Rajasthan BJP has sent invitations to Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states for the swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony will take place outside Albert Hall in Jaipur.

On Wednesday, CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma visited Sanga Baba temple in Sanganer while the Deputy Chief Minister-designate Diya Kumari paid her obeisance at Aaradhya Govinddev in Jaipur. The Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal has not yet revealed the list of possible cabinet ministers. Rajasthan CM-Designate Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Sanga Baba Mandir in Jaipur Ahead of Oath-Taking Ceremony (Watch Video).

After a meeting of the legislature party, Bhajan Lal, also met the Governor to stake claim to form the government. “Together with all the BJP leaders, we will do all-round development of Rajasthan,” he said.

