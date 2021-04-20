The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Following is the full text of the message -

I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Ram Navami'.

Lord Rama was the personification of virtue, righteousness, courage and compassion. Ram Navami celebrations remind us of the ideal life led by Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama and guide us towards the path of righteousness that he showed us. It must remind each of us of our duties and responsibilities towards our family, society and country.

Lord Rama's resolute commitment to justice, good governance and welfare of his people will continue to inspire humanity forever.

In our country, festivals are a great occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate this festival at home and by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.

May this festival bring happiness and peace to our lives, motivate us to walk the path Lord Rama illuminated and create a world permeated by the ideals he lived.