New Delhi, August 1: An Indian rock python was rescued by a wildlife body after it was found meandering its way on a footpath near Qutub Minar Metro station here, a statement said on Monday.

The Delhi Police contacted Wildlife SOS after they were alerted about the 5-foot-long python by a passerby. Thereafter, the NGO's two rapid response unit members were rushed to the spot and the python was safely extricated, it said.

"During monsoon, it is not uncommon for snakes to be sighted in residential areas and dense human habitations. In fact, this happens because heavy rains flood the snakes' burrows and dens, and they move to drier places to seek a safe refuge," said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS. 14-Feet-Long Python Travels With Passengers in Private Bus From Udaipur to Mumbai.

The NGO said over 50 calls were received by the unit, alerting them about snakes in July. "In a recent incident, the NGO rescued a sand boa from a residential complex in Saket. In the past month, we rescued a 5-foot-long Indian rat snake from the Moolchand flyover.

"The team also rescued a monitor lizard from a paan shop located at the Kapashera Border in southwest Delhi. The team has responded to over 50 reptile rescue calls in July," the statement said.

In another incident, a nearly five-foot-long Indian cobra - which was coiled in the balcony at a household in Noida's Sector 122 was rescued by Wildlife SOS.

"The reptiles are currently under observation and will soon be released back into the wild," the NGO said.