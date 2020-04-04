Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to Submit Details of WhatsApp Admins to Police to ‘Avoid Spread of Fake News’ on Social Media

WhatsApp (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 4: Amid rising number of rumours and fake news on social media related to coronavirus, the authorities at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi will now give the details of all admins of WhatsApp groups of the hospital to Police. According to a tweet by ANI, the authorities will be giving the names, mobile numbers, email ids of all admins of the WhatsApp groups linked to the hospital to Delhi police to avoid the spread of fake news or rumors on social media.

In Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases was 386 on Saturday. Of the total positive cases, 369 were in the hospitals while two were on ventilators and 10 in ICU. As the patient count surged in the city, the Delhi government and its Health Department began making more preparations to deal with the rising numbers. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said till now, there are 386 Coronavirus positive patients including 259 from Markaz Nizamuddin. Coronavirus-Related Messages, News And Posts Banned in WhatsApp Groups? Fake Viral Message Fact-Checked by PIB.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: To avoid the spread of fake news or rumors, Safdarjung hospital authorities to give names, mobile numbers, email ids of all admins of WhatsApp groups of the hospital to police. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7eT8V2PGpe — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

In India, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has jumped to 2902 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. At present, there are 2650 active cases in the country and 183 cured/discharged. So far, a total of 68 people have died to COVID-19. The Health Ministry informed that there has been a spike of 355 cases in the country in the last 12 hours.

On Friday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs launched two new helpline numbers in its control room to help needy amid the coronavirus crisis.

The helpline numbers are 1930 (all India toll-free number) and 1944 (dedicated to the Northeast). Earlier, seven helplines were active in the Home Ministry control room to respond to the complaints related to the disease.