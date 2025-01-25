Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam on Friday vehemently dismissed all the speculations over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, and said that this case should be brought to an end. Lauding the Mumbai police for the swift investigation of the incident, the Maharashtra Minister stressed that the opposition should not raise questions on the credibility of the Mumbai police. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police To Conduct Attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s Facial Recognition Test; Custody Extended Till January 29.

"The culprit has been arrested and the police have briefed the media about what came in the interrogation. Rest all the speculations that are being made - all are false, and we all should put an end to this case. The police have done commendable work and the opposition must accept this and not malign the image of Mumbai police... It's always difficult to catch a culprit having no criminal records as such culprits have no trail to trace," Kadam told ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had questioned the nature of the attack on Saif and said that the actor's family must come up and disclose details of the attack. "Mumbai citizens and I had some innocent questions, that I have raised... Has the medical sector progressed so much that Saif Ali Khan comes to his home jumping and dancing (after the attack)... It should be revealed how deadly the attack was and how badly he was injured. The family should come forward and disclose this because, after this incident, such an atmosphere was created in Mumbai that the law and order of Mumbai has collapsed, the Home Ministry has failed, the Maharashtra government has been ruined, and every citizen in Mumbai is unsafe," Nirupam said. "The way Saif came out (of the hospital), it seems as if nothing happened 4 days ago... I want to ask the doctors, can a person whose operation lasted for 6 hours come out in such good shape within 4 days?" he added.

Meanwhile, Bandra Magistrate Court on Friday extended the police custody of the accused, who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence last week, till January 29. The court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary. The offence is serious and triable by the sessions court. Mumbai Police had sought further custody of the accused, suspecting involvement of more accomplices in the stabbing case. Saif Ali Khan Records His Statement With Mumbai Police; Recalls Terrifying Night of Attack (Read Full Statement).

The police said that the suspect was not cooperating with the sources of the weapon which he used for the crime. The police further added that they needed to do the facial recognition match with CCTV footage and for this, they needed the accused in custody. The police have recovered a Gamchha of the accused which he used during the crime. Additionally, police will record the statement of Kolkata resident Khukmoni Jahangir Sheikh, whose Aadhar card accused used to buy a SIM card in Kolkata. Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan in the case. "Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's statement was also recorded by Bandra Police," Chaudhary added.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police found several fingerprints of the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra. the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)