SBI Online Services May be Inaccessible on June 21 Due to Deployment of New Environment in Its Applications, Bank Asks Customers to Plan Accordingly

New Delhi, June 19: The State Bank of India on Thursday informed that its online services may not be accessible on Sunday as they will be deploying a new environment for some of their applications. Through its notice its has appealed to its customer to plan accordingly to avoid being inconvenienced.

Taking to Twitter, SBI said in its notice, "We will be deploying a new environment for some of our applications on Sunday, 21st June, 2020. This may result in intermittent issues with online services. We request our esteemed customers to please plan accordingly." VKYC: SBI Card Launches Video Based Customer Identification Process to Maintain Social Distancing Norms.

Here's what SBI said:

Our online services may not be accessible on 21st June as we will be deploying a new environment for some of our applications. We request our customers to plan accordingly to avoid being inconvenienced. #ImportantNotice #SBI pic.twitter.com/nKQBuaZYgt — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 18, 2020

Earlier on June 15, SBI announced the launch of Video Know Your Customer (VKYC) feature to ensure zero contact, hassle-free customer onboarding process. This launch is in line with SBI Card's endeavour to establish an end-to-end paperless, digital sourcing and onboarding process, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer said in a release.

