Nashik, September 26: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nashik, police have decided to impose Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) in congested areas of the city. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. According to Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, an order would be issued soon for banning large gatherings in congested areas of the city. Nashik Records 1,468 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Crosses 70,000.

Recently, municipal commissioner of Nashik civic body wrote a letter to the city police seeking imposition of Section 144 at 14 places - Bhadrakali, Raviwar Karanja, Trimurti Chowk, Dwarka, City Centre Mall area, Central Bus Stand, Nimani bus stand, Meher Circle, Shalimar, Byco Chowk, Railway Station area, Datta Mandir Chowk, Lekha Nagar and Pathardi Phata. The police department has decided to accept the request.

"The police and the NMC are on the same page in the fight against Covid-19. Since the NMC has communicated to us, seeking the enforcement of section 144, it will be done. Police bandobast would also be maintained in the areas concerned to ensure that there is no violation," Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey was quoted by TOI as saying. Maharashtra to Create 'Health Map' with Anti-COVID-19 Campaign 'My Family, My Responsibility', Make State People Fit, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

With the addition of 1,468 fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district has risen to 70,297. Of the 70,297 cases reported in the district so far, 47,900 were from Nashik city alone. Apart from this, 26 patients died of the infection in the district in the past 24, taking the toll to 1,275. Of the latest casualties, 15 were reported from areas withing Nashik Municipal Corporation limits.

