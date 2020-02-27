Sedition Case Against Kashmiri Students: After Karnataka HC Rap, Resolution Barring Lawyers to Represent Them Withdrawn by Hubballi Bar Association

Court. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay Image)

Hubballi, February 27: The Hubballi Bar Association on Thursday withdrew the resolution that its members should not appear for three Kashmiri students who were booked for sedition earlier this month. The association said that an advocate who wishes to appear for the accused could approach Dharwad Principal District Court to file bail plea for them. Karnataka: Three Kashmiri Students Arrested For Posting WhatsApp Video With Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Booked For Sedition.

The bar association took the decision to withdrew the resolution after the Karnataka High Court observed last week that it was illegal for lawyers to pass such resolutions. Three Kashmiri students – Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majid and Amir Mohiuddin, were arrested on February 15 for posting a video on WhatsApp with pro-Pakistan slogans. They were booked under sedition.

The students were studying at KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi. Subsequently, the Hubballi Bar Association passed the resolution that no lawyers would represent these students in the court for their “anti-national” act. Two of the arrested students are in the first year of civil engineering, while the third student is studying in the second year. When the students were presented at a court on February 17, they were attacked by a mob. Amulya, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Bengaluru Anti-CAA Rally, Sent to Judicial Custody.

In another case, a student activist, Amulaya Leona, is also finding it difficult to get a lawyer. Amulaya was also booked under sedition for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMI)M chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally in Bengaluru. As the student activist did not find any representation in a court, her bail plea was not taken up the magistrate on Monday.