Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi Sealed After Ministry of Power Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 11: The Shram Shakti Bhawan building in Delhi was sealed on Monday after an employee working there was tested positive for COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, the employee was working in the Ministry of Power, which has its office in the same building. The Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. All the employees working in the building have been advised to work from home, till further notice. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

In the last week, Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs in Delhi was sealed. The building was sealed after a senior official of the department tested positive for COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, a senior official had tested positive for coronavirus on May 1. The official had last visited his office on April 23. The Shastri Bhawan office was sealed as a precautionary measure.

In Delhi, the COVID-19 tally has mounted to 6,923 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 67,152 on Monday of which 44,029 are active cases. Of the total coronavirus cases, 20,917 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 2206.