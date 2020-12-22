Kerala, December 22: CBI court pronounced its verdict in the Sister Abhaya murder case on Tuesday. It held both accused Fr Thomas Kottoor & nun, Sr Sephy, as guilty. According to an ANI update, the quantum of the punishment will be pronounced on December 23.

Sister Abhaya, 21, was murdered and her body was dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992. Father Thomas Kottoor, who was a Vicar and taught Sister Abhaya psychology at Kottayam's BCM College. The other convict, Sister Sephy, stayed in the same hostel as Sister Abhaya and was de facto in-charge of the hostel. 1992 Sister Abhaya Murder Case: After 28 Years, CBI Court Verdict Awaited in 'Murder' Case Today.

CBI Court Pronounces Verdict in Sister Abhaya Murder Case:

Kerala: CBI court pronounces verdict in the sister Abhaya murder case; holds both accused Fr Thomas Kottoor & nun Sr Sephy as guilty. Quantum of punishment to be pronounced on December 23. pic.twitter.com/LX6coZTDUc — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Special CBI Judge K Sanal Kumar, who handed down the guilty verdict, will hear the convicts on the sentence tomorrow. As per the CBI case, the convicts murdered sister Abhaya after she happened to witnesses their intimate exchanges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).