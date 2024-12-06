A massive fire broke out in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, causing significant damage to two to three residential houses. The fire erupted unexpectedly, and local residents were alarmed as the flames quickly spread. Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to control the blaze, but not before the homes were severely affected. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but reports suggest that property loss is substantial. Jammu and Kashmir: Army Personnel Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Search Operation in Srinagar.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Khanyar Area

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive fire breaks out in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, damaging two to three residential houses pic.twitter.com/yaV2goDZrA — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2024

