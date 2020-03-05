Supreme Court to Have Vacation Bench For the First Time During Holi Break

Supreme Court of India. File Image. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 5: For the first time, the Supreme Court will have a vacation bench during the Holi break to hear urgent matters. The Apex Court will go on a seven-day long break during Holi. According to an ANI tweet, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, "It won't be on the day of Holi but during the week." It is to be noted that till now, the vacation bench sat only during the summer vacation break of the court, which lasts for two months. The Supreme Court is closing for Holi Vacation on March 9 and will reopen on March 16.

Reportedly the vacation benches hear on urgent matters and would also give orders on important issues. During this time, litigants can approach the vacation bench if they feel some urgency. However, the ultimate power rests with the Bench to decide whether the matter is urgent enough to be heard or not. Supreme Court Lawyers Read Out the Preamble in Unison in Court Complex to Uphold Constitutional Values Amid Ongoing Nationwide Protests; Watch Video.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde says, during the week-long Holi break, there will a vacation bench. CJI says "It won't be on the day of Holi but during the week." Till now, the vacation bench sat only during the summer vacation break of the court. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WUYmqJU8tQ — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider listing after Holi break the plea relating to alleged fake encounters in Manipur in which CBI''s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a probe.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned on Thursday the petitions for urgent listing of the petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. AG KK Venugopal informed the Bench that Centre will file a reply within two days. In response to which, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked Kapil Sibal to mention the matter again after Holi break of the court.